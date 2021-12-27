Man killed in apparent stabbing: coroner

One man died in an apparent stabbing in York City Sunday night.

Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, 36, was found dead in a home in the 300 block of East King Street around 11:30 p.m., according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The situation was initially reported as a shooting, but the coroner’s office believes Pagan-Ocasio died as a result of a stabbing, an office statement said.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death is scheduled to be performed at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown later this week.

No arrests have been reported. The situation, including what led to Pagan-Ocasio's death, is under investigation by York City police.

Anybody with information about what happened is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or the department’s tip line at 717-849-2204. Tips can also be left online at www.yorkcitypolice.com or via the Crimewatch app.

