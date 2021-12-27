Hearing rescheduled for suspect in case of woman shot five times

A York City man, charged for his role in a shooting in which a woman was left for dead last year, is expected to return to court in a few months.

Francisco Torres Rivera, 30, appeared in a York County Common Pleas court for a pre-trial conference Monday. His attorney made a request to postpone the hearing, and it was rescheduled for March 7.

Torres Rivera is charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

He and another man, Roberto Rodriguez III, 21, of York, are accused of driving Meredith Keltner to the area of Smyser and Indian Rock Dam roads in North Codorus Township the morning of June 12, 2020.

There, Keltner was forced out of Rodriguez’s car, and as she started to walk away, police said she was shot five times, apparently from behind. Keltner was also apparently run over by a vehicle after she was shot. A passerby found her injured on Smyser Road about 25 minutes later.

Rodriguez was arrested about a month after the shooting. He’s also charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and aggravated assault. Court documents indicate his last court hearing was held in April.

Torres Rivera was arrested on drug charges in Philadelphia a few days after Rodriguez’s arrest. He was transferred to York County in July and jailed on a $2 million bond to face the shooting case, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, Keltner disappeared for a couple weeks last spring. The Pennsylvania State Police issued a report April 13 saying Keltner was last seen March 28. She was then located later on April 13 in Cumberland County.

