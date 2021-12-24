Suspect pleads guilty in molestation cases

A Hanover man faces up to 12 years in prison after admitting to accusations in two child molestation cases.

Joshua Stone, 30, entered guilty pleas during a Common Pleas court hearing Wednesday.

In one case, Stone admitted to felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and incest, along with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault and another felony count of incest in the other case, according to information from the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Terms of the plea agreement call for Stone to be sentenced to a total of six to 12 years in state prison followed by three years of probation, DA spokesman Kyle King said.

As part of the deal, a dozen other charges across both cases, including child rape, indecent assault and indecent exposure, were dismissed.

Both cases date back to March 2020.

Broken down, the sentence in the agreement would be four to eight years on the most serious charge, one to two years each on the other two felonies, and probation on the misdemeanor. King said all the terms would run consecutively.

Stone’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 28.

