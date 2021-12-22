Heroin dealer gets 20 years in lethal OD, trafficking case

A York City man faces a two-decade term in federal prison after admitting he played a role in a drug-trafficking ring in the city. He joins three other men who’ve already pleaded guilty in the case.

Lamar Johnson, 34, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a federal court judge in Harrisburg on Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced in a news release.

Johnson pleaded guilty in June to charges of dealing heroin laced with fentanyl and of dealing the substances resulting in death, according to court documents.

Three co-defendants have already pleaded guilty and have been sentenced in the case.

The four were charged following an investigation into an overdose death in York City in December 2017, the release shows. Investigators had found Johnson dealt the fentanyl-laced heroin to the victim shortly before that person used the mix and died.

Investigators also learned two other co-defendants, Luis Minier and Brandon Orr, had brought heroin and cocaine into York on a weekly basis from September to December 2017, according to the release. A fourth man, Javiel Snellings, was also found to be dealing with Minier.

More than 700 grams of heroin and a kilogram of cocaine were seized by authorities that December, the release shows.

Prior to Johnson’s plea, Orr had pleaded guilty in June to counts of conspiring to deal heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and tramadol, and of dealing the substances. He was sentenced in October to 18½ years in federal prison, according to the release.

Minier, 29, of York, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to a count of conspiring to deal heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. He was sentenced in June to 10 years in federal prison.

Snellings, 28, of York, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to a trafficking count and was sentenced in March to two years of probation.

