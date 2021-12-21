Man who allegedly photographed children in hotel pools sentenced in child porn case

A South Carolina man will spend up to two years in state prison for the child pornography York County authorities found on his computer.

Jeffrey Carr also will serve five years of probation following his September guilty plea to 15 third-degree felony counts of possession of child pornography.

The 63-year-old was sentenced Monday, marking the culmination of a legal process that began with accusations he was photographing girls at a York County hotel swimming pool two years ago.

York County Common Pleas Court Judge Amber Kraft ordered the term as she sided with recommendations made in a pre-sentencing report. The sentence called for one to two years on each count, to run concurrently. Carr was also required to register as a sex offender in Pennsylvania.

“The impact that that pornography has on the children involved is devastating and long-term,” Judge Kraft said during the hearing.

Carr was arrested in May 2019 after he was initially accused of taking more than 100 photos of children swimming in pools at local hotels. Someone had spotted the activity, and people detained him at the Clarion Inn in Fariview Township until police arrived.

As police investigated, they learned Carr had been staying at a different hotel in Dauphin County. And in his room there, police found he had a computer that allegedly had 15 videos of child pornography saved on it.

Carr was charged for the images on the computer and not for the photos that were taken at the hotels.

He told the court during his hearing that he regretted his actions.

“I know that I’ve acted in a way that’s not appropriate and in a way that’s illegal,” Carr said. “I am quite determined not to make this the legacy of my life.”

Defense attorney Korey Leslie said he was open to including probation in the sentence as a way to ensure Carr receives therapy after he’s released from prison.

Leslie also noted this case wasn’t a first for Carr, as he’d been convicted of public indecency and of peeping in the early 1990s — the public indecency case apparently occurred in Ohio, while the peeping case was in South Carolina.

Carr was taken into custody after the hearing to begin serving his sentence.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter: @aimee_TYD.