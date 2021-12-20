Man pleads guilty to firing AK-47 at building

A York man admitted he fired an assault rifle at a home more than three years ago.

David Fink, 22, pleaded guilty Friday to two felony counts: conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. Another 23 charges, including five counts of attempted murder, were dismissed in the case.

During the York County Common Pleas Court hearing, Fink admitted he’d fired an AK-47 into a residence while he was with a group of people in June 2018. Charges from the incident weren’t filed against him until this March.

Judge Craig Trebilcock accepted Fink’s plea and sentenced him to three-to-six years in state prison. The decision followed terms from the plea agreement. Fink was also ordered to undergo mental health treatment.

Trebilcock noted he accepted the mitigated sentence range since nobody was shot when Fink opened fire, and that Fink was potentially influenced to join the situation by other people.

In a separate case, Fink also pleaded guilty to a count of simple assault. He admitted he struck a person during a dispute in August.

As part of the agreement in that case, he was sentenced to one-to-two years in state prison. That term is set to run at the same time as the shooting case. A third case involving a violation of probation was also dropped.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter: @aimee_TYD.