Driver faces DUI charge in crash that damaged fountain

A Pottsville man has been accused of damaging Chamberburg's Memorial Square fountain in a drunken driving crash earlier this month.

The crash was recorded by cameras near the scene.

Gary Hummel, 40, will face a charge of driving under the influence and other traffic charges, Chambersburg Police said. The announcement came after police received results from a blood test that was performed as part of an investigation into the crash.

A vehicle Hummel was driving allegedly struck and damaged the fountain at Memorial Square in downtown Chambersburg in the early morning on Dec. 2, police said. Hummel was injured in the crash and taken to Meritus Medical Center to receive treatment.

Earlier that night, Pennsylvania State Police had investigated a hit-and-run crash on Lincolnway East near the Days Inn motel. The vehicle involved was suspected of being the same one that struck the fountain, police said.

A traffic violation was filed in Franklin County on Dec. 15. in which Hummel was cited for causing a crash that damaged an unattended vehicle or property, according to court documents.

