Man dropped racial slurs, expletives in six voicemails on a single night: police

A York County man allegedly called an employee of a local business six times, hurling threats and racial insults at her, one night last summer.

Bradley Miller, 56, of Hanover, is charged with a felony count of ethnic intimidation, and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Police said Miller was told to leave the automobile parts manufacturer RH Sheppard's facility in Hanover multiple times at about 3:30 a.m. on June 22. About an hour later, Miller allegedly started calling the victim, leaving six voicemails between 4:30 a.m. and 8:20 a.m., according to details in the criminal complaint by Hanover Borough police.

The messages included various racial slurs with expletives, the complaint shows. “This terminology generalized and discriminated against her Latino heritage,” the complaint states.

Miller also left a message saying he knew where the victim lived and made a promise, “not a threat,” he would come for her, according to the complaint.

Police later interviewed Miller, and he reportedly admitted he left the voicemails and had gone onto the RH Sheppard property. Police said Miller was also served with a letter by RH Sheppard, warning him to not trespass on company property or contact certain employees.

A hearing in Miller’s case was held in a York County Common Pleas court Tuesday. Court records show an order was issued, granting a motion to modify his bail.

