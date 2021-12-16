Brothers' murder trial going to new judge in Whispering Wind Bear Spirit case

Two brothers will face a different judge next year when they stand trial for the shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit earlier this year.

The cases of Nicholas Strada and Ryan Strada are being transferred to President Judge Maria Musti-Cook’s common pleas court. The previous judge, Craig Trebilcock, is preparing to step down as judge when his term expires at the end of the year. He did not seek retention during the November elections.

Nicholas Strada, 18, of York City, and Ryan Strada, 21, of Manchester, are both charged with counts of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit burglary. They’re accused of leading a confrontation that resulted in the death of Spirit, 41, on May 3.

More:Fire destroys local restaurant, damages two other businesses

More:District fires teacher who allegedly threatened to shoot officials over COVID-19 protocols

More:Man dropped racial slurs, expletives in six voicemails on a single night: police

At a hearing in Ryan Strada’s case Wednesday, Judge Trebilcock accepted a defense request to reschedule the matter while the case is being transferred. Trebilcock then scheduled a new hearing with Judge Musti-Cook for Jan. 6.

A similar order was made during a hearing in Nicholas Strada’s case Monday. He’s also now scheduled to appear in Judge Musti-Cook’s court on Jan. 6.

The two allegedly barged into the home of Oscar Fink in the 300 block of Smyser Street and accused Fink, Ryan Strada’s former roommate, of stealing marijuana. As Ryan Strada fought Fink, wanting the pot back, Spirit was also in the home and tried to break up the dispute, according to court testimony earlier this year.

Spirit encountered Nicholas Strada while he was allegedly armed with a gun and, according to court records, he was heard telling Spirit to get down. A gun then fired, and Spirit was shot. Nicholas allegedly shouted in apparent alarm, and the brothers fled the residence. Spirit died from the injury at a hospital.

Four other suspects, who were allegedly with the Strada brothers at the time, face robbery, burglary and conspiracy charges in the case.

Appreciate local crime coverage? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.