Victims recovering from shooting injuries; no arrests

The victims of two shootings in York City last weekend are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

In the first incident, York police found a 26-year-old man injured in the 100 block of South Hartley Street around 10:55 a.m. Friday.

Police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz said the victim had been shot in the area of his upper body and is expected to survive.

More:COVID patient treated with ivermectin dies

More:Man arrested in string of store robberies in downtown York

More:Woman shot man in eye with paintball gun: police

No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday, and it’s still under investigation, Lentz said.

Following this incident, another person was shot early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call about 3:15 a.m., with Lentz saying the victim was shot in the 700 block of Edison Street, and then arrived at York Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back side.

Lentz said the victim, apparently a male, also is expected to survive his injury.

No arrests have been made in that case as of Tuesday.

The names of both victims were not released, nor was the age of the second victim.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached via email at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter: @aimee_TYD.