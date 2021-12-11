Psych exam ordered for man charged with role in deadly robbery

A Spring Garden Township man, charged as a co-defendant in a case that claimed a person’s life in York County earlier this year, has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Oscar Cook, 19, was in court Friday for a hearing seeking to modify his bail in three separate cases, including one where he’s charged for his role in an alleged robbery that led to the shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Sprit, 41, at a house in May.

Cook faces four felony counts — robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary — as one of six people charged in that case. Of them, two brothers face homicide counts. Cook is also charged in a driving-under-the-influence case, as well as a theft case.

His attorney, Ronald Gross, moved to modify Cook’s bail to a secured release. Gross argued Cook needs care for a medical issue being unaddressed at the facility he’s in. Concerns about Cook’s mental competency and maturity were also raised.

In addition, Gross noted Cook intends to resolve the DUI and theft cases. He still remains on the trial list in the robbery case.

Common Pleas Court Judge Craig Trebilcock granted the supervised bail for the DUI and theft cases, but mentioned those were mostly ministerial moves since he denied the modification in the robbery case.

“I’m a little bit being asked to shoot blind here,” Trebilcock said, as he expressed concerns about both public safety and Cook’s safety.

The judge ordered Cook to undergo a psychiatric evaluation so the court could get more information on Cook’s mental competency before making a final decision on the bail request.

Cook is charged alongside brothers Nicholas and Ryan Strada; Michael Stewart, 22, of Harrisburg; Jaden Landis, 18, of the Manchester area; and Phillip Sullivan, 18, of York Haven, in the robbery in which Spirit was shot and killed.

According to accusations in the case, the Strada brothers had barged into the home of another man, Oscar Fink, in the 300 block of Smyser Street to confront Fink about stolen marijuana on May 3. As Fink fought Ryan Strada, Nicholas Strada allegedly approached Spirit, and was then heard telling Spirit to get down. A gun was fired, Spirit was shot, Nicholas Strada allegedly shouted an expletive, and the suspects fled the scene.

Nicholas Strada, 18, of York City, is scheduled to appear in a Common Pleas courtroom Monday for a hearing in his case. He’s charged with second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Ryan Strada, 21, of Manchester, was apparently arraigned on the same charges June 28, court documents show. He’s scheduled to appear in court for a hearing Wednesday.

Stewart, who faces robbery, burglary and conspiracy charges, posted a $5,000 unsecured bail to be released from prison after the bail was reinstated during a hearing Tuesday, according to court documents.