Suspect guilty of first-degree murder in shooting death of former friend

A 20-year-old York City man faces a lifetime in prison for shooting and killing a former friend who had once attacked and humiliated him.

A jury found Donovan Lucret guilty of first-degree murder and carrying a firearm without a license Wednesday after deliberating for about an hour at the end of his trial.

The verdict followed about three days of testimony, which included Lucret taking the witness stand in his defense and giving an account that he acted in self-defense.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Lucret was accused of shooting Shylique Folk, 19, outside Folk’s home in the 400 block of Smith Street on Feb. 17, 2020. Folk died from his injury a day later at a hospital. Lucret, who had fled the scene after the shooting, was arrested on a warrant in May 2020.

During his testimony Wednesday morning, Lucret described how he and Folk had once been friends but had a significant falling out, which led to a home invasion and beating in November 2019, three months before the shooting.

Lucret also admitted he had fired his gun when Folk was shot but claimed he was targeting another man, one he didn’t know, who had fired a gun at him, and that Folk was caught in the crossfire.

Lucret set the stage during questioning by his attorney. He admitted he and a friend were the men seen in various security camera videos investigators had compiled as evidence. The videos showed them shopping at a convenience store earlier in the day of the shooting, then later walking along Jefferson Avenue on the way back to Lucret’s mother’s home.

As the two crossed the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street, Lucret said, a man he didn’t know called out to him a couple of doors down from Folk’s house.

“I heard someone say ‘Yo,’” Lucret testified, adding that he and his friend began walking toward the call. “I seen him pull out a gun, and that’s when I pulled out a gun.”

Lucret said the man fired a shot and he returned fire, pulling the trigger seven times.

During the approximately 17 seconds, according to the prosecution, between the unknown man calling out and the gunfire, Lucret said, Folk had walked out of the breezeway separating his home and a neighboring home and stood next to the man. And as he shot his gun, Lucret said, he and his friend ran backward to escape the situation, then turned back onto Jefferson Avenue and fled.

“I was scared because I seen a gun get pulled out. I feel like I had to do something,” Lucret said.

He said the two cut through an alley and ran to a nearby park. In the process, he said, his gun fell out of his jacket pocket in the alley.

Lucret argued he hadn’t set out to shoot and kill Folk. Deputy prosecuting attorney Lewis Reagan challenged the assertion during cross-examination, asking whether it was a coincidence that Lucret exchanged fire with a “mystery man” outside Folk’s home with Folk, whom Reagan described as Lucret’s “arch nemesis,” caught in the middle.

“The guy who humiliated and tortured you just happened to walk into the line of fire?” Reagan asked, referring back to the home invasion in November 2019.

Lucret denied the situation was a coincidence, but he couldn’t explain why the unknown man was on Folk’s block.

After the jury read its verdict and found Lucret guilty, Judge Harry Ness scheduled his sentencing date for Feb. 7.

Under Pennsylvania law, a conviction for first-degree murder carries at least a sentence of life in prison.