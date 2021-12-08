Suspect's red hood stood out as investigators ID'd him as shooter: Murder trial

A York City Police detective basically trusted his gut and got lucky when he checked a convenience store's security video and found the face of the suspect in a deadly shooting last year, according to the lead investigator in the case.

And investigators allege the man in the video was Donovan Lucret, who’s accused killing Shylique Folk, 19, outside Folk’s home in the 400 block of Smith Street on Feb. 17, 2020.

Lucret, 20, of York, is on trial on charges of first- and third-degree murder, as well as carrying a firearm without a license.

During the second day of testimony Tuesday, York City detective commander Andy Baez described his role in the investigation, which included interviewing witnesses. Baez also talked the prosecution through a series of security camera videos that recorded two men near the scene shortly before the shooting.

The videos showed the men walking along Jefferson Avenue until they reached the intersection at Smith Street. One of the men is seen wearing a red-and-blue jacket with a red hood up and light-colored pants, while the other wears mostly black clothes, according to the testimony.

One clip — taken from the 500 block of Smith Street and facing the intersection — showed the men crossing the intersection, walking off camera, and then returning to the corner on one side of the screen, Baez described. On the other side, a man who Baez said was Folk is seen coming out of a house. Muzzle flashes then erupt from the two men, and they then flee the intersection. About seven gunshots were heard in audio on another video clip.

Folk was found lying on the ground outside the house a short time later, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head. He died at a hospital the next day.

Further video clips at trial, as Baez testified, showed the two men running into an alley behind the 500 block of Smith Street. Investigators apparently lost track of the men from there.

But, Baez told the jury a detective acted primarily on gut instinct and experience and checked out the Eby’s Market convenience store at West Princess Street and South West Street as part of the investigation. The store is about a mile southwest from the shooting scene.

“You can walk it, but it’s going to be a hike,” Baez said.

At the store, security video showed two customers wearing clothes Baez said matched those worn by the men in the previous video clips, and he believed they were the same men.

“It was by luck, I’m not going to lie,” Baez said of the detective’s decision to go to the store. “He lucked out and found them.”

The video was recorded about four hours before the shooting, Baez said. He identified the man in the red hood as Lucret. The other man is known by police, but The York Dispatch has withheld his name since he has not been charged.

Another man testified earlier in the morning, and identified Lucret’s face from a store’s security video. He said he’d been acquainted with Lucret after meeting him several times.

Prior to the trial, evidence indicated Lucret and Folk had been friends. But Folk had been involved in a break-in at Lucret’s mother’s home where she was held at gunpoint and Lucret was beaten in October 2019.

After the shooting, about seven bullet casings, which came from the same gun, were collected from the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street, police testified.

One investigator, Detective Christopher Perry, described how he swabbed the surface of the bullet casings in an effort to collect DNA evidence and build a potential profile from it. He said he sent those swabs to the Pennsylvania State Police lab for analysis. Later, a DNA swab taken from Lucret was also sent for analysis.

Perry said he received a DNA report in October 2020.

Lucret was arrested on a warrant at a his home in the 600 block of East Market Street in May 2020, York City Police Officer Kyle Pitts said. Pitts said he was assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force at the time.

Pitts testified how York County’s Quick Response Team and other officers had surrounded the house and demanded Lucret’s surrender. During the operation, Pitts said Lucret was found on the roof, lying on his back with his hands in the air after apparently climbing out of a second-floor window at the rear of the house.