Coroner ID's 19-year-old killed in weekend shooting

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a 19-year-old man who died after being shot Saturday in York City.

Jaidin M. Altland, 19, of the 300 block of East King Street in York City, was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m. Saturday at WellSpan York Hospital, the office said in a news release.

Altland and a 15-year-old girl were shot around 10:25 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue, according to York City Police. Both were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The girl was treated for her wounds and is expected to live, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, the coroner's office said.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219. Individuals can also submit tips via ‪717-849-2204 or send an email to abaez@yorkcity.org.