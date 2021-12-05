Man dead, teenage girl injured in York City shooting: Police

One person is dead and another injured as a result of a shooting that happened Saturday evening in York City, according to police.

A 15-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were transported to York Hospital via a privately owned vehicle after the shooting, police said.

"Unfortunately, the 19-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries," York City Police said in a news release. "The female victim was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive."

Police responded to the incident at 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block East Boundary Avenue, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.

Individuals can also submit tips via ‪717-849-2204 or send an email to abaez@yorkcity.org.

