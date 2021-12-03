Federal charges for suspect in bank robbery spree

Aimee Ambrose

York Dispatch

A Maryland man has been charged in federal court in a series of bank robberies across three Pennsylvania counties, including York, earlier this year.

James Henderson Bryant III, of Westminster, Maryland, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury, alleging he held up five banks, each branches of BB&T Bank and Citizens Bank, between July 19 and Oct. 5, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Harrisburg said in a news release.

Bryant is accused of taking $28,823 during the robberies and of using a weapon in two of the cases.

More:Former school bus driver gets probation in child molestation case

More:Road rage incident turned into assault, ethnic intimidation, police say

The banks that were hit include: BB&T Bank in Hanover on July 19, where $3,026 was stolen; BB&T Bank in Spring Grove on Aug. 30, where $8,710 was stolen; and Citizens Bank in Dillsburg on Sept. 22, where $6,206 was taken. A BB&T branch in Gettysburg and a Citizens branch in Carlisle were also targeted, the release says.

A Westminster woman is also accused of playing a role in one of the robberies. Angel Peacher, 34, was charged with aiding and abetting the robbery in Carlisle on Oct. 5.

The release shows the maximum sentence for a federal armed bank robbery charge is 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.