No federal charges coming in Everett Palmer death at York County Prison

The Associated Press

Prison guards won't be charged in the death of an inmate at the York County jail more than three years ago, federal prosecutors said Thursday in announcing the end of their review.

The U.S. attorney's office in Harrisburg said there was not enough evidence to pursue a federal criminal civil rights case against jail employees for the April 2018 death of Everett Palmer Jr.

More:Former school bus driver gets probation in child molestation case

More:Road rage incident turned into assault, ethnic intimidation, police say

In a release, the office of U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said that there was not sufficient evidence to prove that the use of force by prison guards was objectively unreasonable, that they acted with indifference to Palmer's known medical needs or that they intended to break the law.

Prosecutors decided the facts did not meet a high standard for prosecution under the civil right statute and said their conclusion was not "an assessment of any other aspect of this incident."

Palmer, 41, of Seaford, Delaware, died of "complications following an excited state, associated with methamphetamine toxicity, during physical restraint," the coroner previously ruled. He became unresponsive and died at a hospital two days after being jailed on a DUI charge.

A federal lawsuit filed by Palmer's mother is pending in federal court. Lawyers who represent her offered no immediate comment on the federal prosecutors' decision.

The York County district attorney's office made a similar finding in March after a grand jury investigation.

READ MORE: One in seven York County Prison inmates had COVID-19: Warden