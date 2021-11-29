Armed men rob York-area pizza shop; police ask for help finding them

Aimee Ambrose

York Dispatch

Police are seeking information on two men who robbed a pizza joint.

Northern York County Regional Police said two men walked into Big Mouth Pizza, 1308 N. George St. in North York, and seemed to shop for food and drinks there around 9:15 p.m. Nov. 17. The men are shown wearing face masks as they enter the business.

The man wearing red sweatpants then pulled a semiautomatic handgun and held up the store clerk while demanding money, police said. The second man, wearing all black, went behind the counter and emptied the cash register. The two men then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said in a new release on Monday.

Anybody with information on the robbery or the suspects is asked to call Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355. Or tips can be emailed to tips@nycrpd.org.