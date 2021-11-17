Coroner ID's York City man who died after fight with brother

A York City man died Monday night after a fight with his brother, according to the York County Coroner.

The coroner's office was dispatched to the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street, where 32-year-old Yusufu Kargbo was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:21 p.m. with "obvious life-threatening injuries," according to the coroner.

"Reportedly he had been in an altercation with another man who was determined to be a brother of the decedent," the coroner said.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, with results pending additional investigation and medical records review, according to the coroner.

