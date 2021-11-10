Man gets prison for DUI crash that injured woman

A Shrewsbury man was sentenced to prison Monday for driving drunk and causing a motorcycle crash that injured himself and his passenger.

Donald McClain, 51, was sentenced to five-to-10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

McClain was charged for a Sept. 19, 2020, crash near the intersection of Steltz Road and Huffmanville Road in Codorus Township. McClain was driving a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol when he went off the road and hit a mailbox, ejecting him and a female passenger, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman was hospitalized for a concussion and skull fractures she suffered in the crash, the complaint states. McClain, whose driver's license was suspended for a prior DUI, was also injured in the crash and transported from the scene by medical helicopter.

McClain must pay a $2,500 fine as a part of his sentence. He will receive credit for 254 days served in jail.

