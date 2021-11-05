Man accused of dealing meth, cocaine in York County sentenced

A former Lancaster County resident was sentenced Friday in federal court for dealing methamphetamine and cocaine in York County.

Dillion Scott Schaffner, 28, formerly of Elizabethtown, received a 10-year sentence on two charges: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and more than 500 grams of cocaine, according to U.S. District Court records.

Schaffner pleaded guilty to those charges in February.

His charges relate to drug dealing in York and Lancaster Counties between 2018 and 2020, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. A joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Lancaster County's Drug Task Force led to a search warrant at Schaffner's home, in which authorities found drugs, cash and guns.

Schaffner will also serve five years of probation once he's released from prison.

Appreciate breaking news from your community? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.