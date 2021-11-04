York County man, a former government agency supervisor, pleads guilty to assaulting subordinate

A York County resident and former supervisor at a government agency pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman who was his subordinate.

Jared B. Heisey, 30, of Etters, pleaded guilty in Harrisburg's U.S. District Court Monday to one count of assaulting a subordinate employee, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Heisey is a former supervisor at the Defense Logistics Agency, which falls under the Department of Defense. Federal prosecutors accused him of assaulting a woman who worked for the Naval Support Activity at a building in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

In August 2019, Heisey asked the woman to accompany him while completing an inventory check at the Mechanicsburg facility. Prosecutors said Heisey then grabbed the woman's neck, pinned her against a wall and made sexual comments to her.

"For that he deserves to be held fully accountable,” said Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Michael Wiest.

Heisey was fired from his job after the assault, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a written statement.

“All employees are entitled to work in a safe and secure environment free of harassment, intimidation and assaultive behavior," acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said.

Heisey will be sentenced on March 15. He faces up to eight years in prison.

Appreciate breaking news from your community? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.