'Cold-bloodedly shot and killed': Murder victim's family addresses killer at sentencing

The family of Aaron Wollman, a Lower Chanceford Township man murdered in 2018, spoke emotionally at his killer's sentencing in York County's Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon.

"(Aaron) was cold-bloodedly shot and killed," his father, Clarence Wollman, said during a victim impact statement. "He was shot seven times ... and left to die in the middle of a dirt road."

Aaron Wollman's killer, 36-year-old Lleand Grant Wade, formerly of Lancaster County and Mississippi, was sentenced to a prison term of between 28 years, two months and 56 years, four months, on charges of third-degree murder, gun theft, illegal firearm possession, possession with intent to deliver drugs and criminal conspiracy. County Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness delivered the sentence.

Clarence Wollman said news of their 25-year-old son's death was the "shock of (their) lives."

"We said, 'No, this cannot be true. Not our son,'" he said. "We cried for answers from God. Our minds were numb."

Clarence Wollman said Aaron was smart, generous and goofy, and that their family misses him every day. He also offered forgiveness to his son's killer.

"It is because of our faith in God that we have found peace in our hearts to forgive you, Wade, for what you have done," he said.

When given the chance to speak, Wade apologized to the court and also addressed Wollman's family in the courtroom.

"I know what I did was wrong. It was wrong in the eyes of God and man," Wade said. "I took a young man's life away. He didn’t deserve it."

Wade pleaded guilty in June to the charges he was sentenced to in his murder case. And during his murder sentencing on Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to the possession with intent to deliver drugs and criminal conspiracy charges, which were from a separate case.

More:Man pleads guilty to southern York County murder, prison smuggling case still active

Wade will receive credit for 1,296 days served in jail.

Background: Police said Wade took Wollman, of Denver, Lancaster County, to Lower Chanceford Township in the early morning hours of April 16, 2018, under the pretense of traveling there to buy drugs.

Once there, Wade used a stolen firearm to shoot Wollman seven times. Wollman's body was found near the intersection of Bare Road and Furnace Road (Route 425).

Wade was arrested several days later in Lancaster County.

Another man, Kevin Michael Galvin, 53, was with Wollman and Wade during the shooting and was initially charged with murder, but had that charge dropped after law enforcement determined that he didn't know Wade was going to kill Wollman. Galvin pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction and was sentenced in June to time served.

Wade's two drug charges stem from his time in the York County Prison.

He was accused of participating in a scheme to smuggle suboxone — a drug used to treat opioid dependence, which, like other opioids can also be abused — into the prison for distribution.

Two others — Chelsea Elaine Cochran, 27, of Lancaster County, and Joshua Antonio Martinez, 33, of Red Lion — are Wade's alleged co-conspirators and have felony drug charges pending in York County. Martinez worked as a corrections officer at the prison and was placed on leave after his arrest.

Cochran has a plea hearing scheduled for Nov. 29 in York County's Court of Common Pleas. Martinez has a pretrial hearing set on the same day.

Appreciate breaking news from your community? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.