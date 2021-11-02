York City man arrested with 60 grams of cocaine gets 10 years in federal prison

A federal judge sentenced a York City man to prison on drug charges.

Travis Parker, 41, received 10 years in prison after a jury in Harrisburg's U.S. District Court found Parker guilty on two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and one count of distributing cocaine hydrochloride.

The jury convicted Parker on those charges on May 5, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner.

Parker tried to sell cocaine to undercover police detectives in York City between September 2018 and January 2019. Police said he was carrying 60 grams of cocaine when he was arrested Jan. 30, 2019.

After he's released from prison, Parker will be on supervised release for eight years, court records state.

