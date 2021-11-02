Man who burned down house he shared with girlfriend sentenced to prison

A former New Freedom man who pleaded guilty to burning down the house he lived in was sentenced to prison.

Christopher Wayne Bellomy, 51, who now resides in West Virginia, was sentenced Monday in York County's Court of Common Pleas to between 11½ and 23 months in prison, plus one year of probation.

Bellomy previously pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree felony arson, and prosecutors dropped a number of other felony charges.

He will not have to serve any of his prison term because he's already accumulated 476 days of time-served credit. But he could not be released from the York County Prison at the end of his sentencing hearing.

Cook said that's because Bellomy intends to move out of state to West Virginia and needs to complete a parole plan with York County's probation office before he can be released.

Bellomy set a fire at the South Third Street home that he shared with his girlfriend on June 29, 2020. He turned himself in to police after the fire and told law enforcement he set the blaze because he had an argument with his girlfriend and wanted to kill himself.

There were no reported injuries resulting from the fire.

In court Monday, Bellomy told Judge Maria Musti Cook he was sorry for his actions.

"I truly have lived my entire life trying to do the right thing every day," he said. "I fell victim to a situation I was in, I wish I would have left."

As a part of his sentence, Bellomy must pay thousands of dollars in restitution. The judge also ordered him to complete a drug and alcohol evaluation and have no contact with the victim.

