2 slashed with knife at York County Halloween party, woman charged

Police said a woman cut two people with a knife during an argument at a Halloween party in York County.

Juanita Allen, 22, of Essex, Maryland, was charged with felony aggravated assault and several misdemeanors, including simple assault, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.

The incident occurred at a party early Sunday morning at a home on Walters Hatchery Road in North Codorus Township, according to a release from Northern York County Regional Police. Allen was a guest at the party.

Allen confronted the party's host after she believed that women at the party were being filmed while dancing, the release states. Someone then asked Allen to leave.

An argument broke out outside the home, and Allen allegedly pulled out a knife and started swinging it in a crowd of people. Allen allegedly cut a 55-year-old woman on her forearm and a 23-year-old man on his shoulder during the incident, according to the release.

The woman was taken by ambulance to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment, the release states. The man declined medical attention.

When police arrived, Allen allegedly attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle. Officers eventually stopped her car on Cemetery Road and took her into custody, the release states.

Allen was taken to York County Prison and released on $25,000 bail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 12.

Two others were arrested in the aftermath of the alleged stabbing.

While police were investigating at the home, a 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly argued with police and "attempted to fight" officers, the release states. Another 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to pull away an officer during the first man's arrest.

The first man was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and marijuana possession, along with status offenses of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. The second man was charged with misdemeanor obstructing justice.

