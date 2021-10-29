Police ask for help finding Motel 6 assault suspect

Northern York County Regional Police want the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted two women at a local motel.

The assault happened Oct. 23 at the Motel 6 in the 300 block of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township.

Two women, ages 49 and 35, were leaving their hotel room when the man approached them and asked if his girlfriend was in their room, police said. When they said there was no one else inside, the man tried to force his way into their room.

The women tried to keep the man out and he punched both of them in the face, the release states. One woman said she saw the man reach for something in his waistband that looked like a knife, and she then sprayed mace in his face.

The man then fled the area on foot. Neither woman suffered any injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.