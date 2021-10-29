Feds indict man on illegal gun possession charge

A federal grand jury indicted a Washington, D.C. man for illegally possessing a gun in York County.

Diego E. Aleman-Lozano, 22, was indicted this week on one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement in York County found Aleman-Lozano with a 9mm handgun and several different types of ammunition on Sept. 27. According to his indictment, Aleman-Lozano isn't allowed to possess either because he's in the country on a nonimmigrant visa.

If convicted, Aleman-Lozano faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years followed by three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Aleman-Lozano's court docket does not list any future court dates.

