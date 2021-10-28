York City man gets 18 years on federal drug trafficking charges

A York City man will spend close to two decades in prison for trafficking drugs in the city.

Brandon Orr, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years and eight months in prison on counts of conspiracy and distribution of a controlled substance by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Conner. Orr pleaded guilty to those charges in June.

The U.S. Attorney's Office accused Orr and several co-conspirators of distributing cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl in York City. Some of the fentanyl-laced heroin was linked to an overdose death in the city in 2017, which sparked an investigation, according to a news release.

That investigation determined Orr and 29-year-old York City resident Luis Minier were bringing kilograms of heroin and cocaine into the city between September and December of 2017, according to the release. A kilogram of heroin is the equivalent of about 40,000 individual doses.

Law enforcement seized 700 grams of heroin and a kilogram of cocaine in late 2017.

Minier previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Another co-defendant, Javiel Snellings, 28, of York City, also pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and was sentenced to two years of probation.

One more co-defendant, Lamar Johnson, 33, of York City, also pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and has a sentencing scheduled for Dec. 20.

