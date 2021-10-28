Jury convicts man on murder charge for cousin's killing

A York County jury ruled that a York City man was responsible for the shooting death of his cousin, even though he didn't fire the fatal shots.

Jurors found Devon K. Moore, 28, guilty on counts of third-degree murder, attempted murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Moore's charges relate to the Oct. 25, 2019, death of his cousin, 31-year-old Solomon Moore.

Devon and Solomon Moore were walking together on West King Street when they encountered 30-year-old Marvin Butler, also a city resident. Law enforcement said Devon Moore pulled out a handgun and started firing at Butler.

"I was with my girlfriend. Some guys came up to me and started firing, so I started firing back," Butler said at a court hearing earlier this week.

Butler's shots struck Devon Moore, non-fatally, and Solomon Moore, the latter of whom was running from the scene. Solomon Moore died of his injuries.

Butler pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter and gun charges and was sentenced by Judge Harry Ness to eight-to-20 years in state prison. Butler also faced murder charges, which were dismissed as a part of his plea.

More:Man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for fatal shootout

Prosecutors also pursued a murder charge against Devon Moore, asserting that his actions led to his cousin's death.

More:Judge: York City man Devon Moore didn't intend for cousin to be shot

Devon Moore will be sentenced on Nov. 29.

Appreciate breaking news from your community? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.