Suspect in 120 mph crash that killed woman has trial date set

A man charged in an alleged drunk driving crash that killed his passenger will go to trial early next year.

Rahsaun Bush, 30, is scheduled to have a trial in late January 2022, York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Gregory Snyder ruled on Tuesday. Bush faces 18 felony and misdemeanor charges, including third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle and careless driving.

Bush, formerly of York City was charged for a June 14, 2020, crash on Interstate 83 northbound in Newberry Township that killed 21-year-old Deveja Cooper, of Harrisburg.

Bush was allegedly driving faster than 120 mph while intoxicated when his vehicle struck a concrete median, crossed several lanes and hit trees, shrubs and an embankment, police claim.

More:Man is charged with murder, vehicular homicide in Newberry Township crash that killed woman

The car's passenger, Cooper, was ejected from the vehicle and killed. Bush allegedly fled the scene on foot and traveled to Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill.

Police arrested Bush earlier this year after he allegedly knocked on the door of a York City home and tried turning the doorknob, prompting someone in the home to call the police.

He's been incarcerated in the York County Prison since May 17, and remains there without bail pending his trial.

Manslaughter sentence: Bush previously served time in prison for a fatal shooting. He was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison in 2013 after he pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.

More:Paroled killer captured in York City, also tied to ongoing fatal crash investigation

In June 2012, Bush was sleeping in a York City bedroom when 29-year-old Kanyleron McDavid, of New Bern, North Carolina, burst into the room and started assaulting Bush. Bush then pulled out a handgun and fatally shot McDavid before fleeing the scene.

Prosecutors dropped charges including first-degree murder in exchange for his plea.

Appreciate local news? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.