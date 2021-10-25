Murder suspect who made marriage request found guilty

A York County jury found a city man guilty of a 2014 gang-related York City fatal shooting.

Kashawn Divine Flowers, 25, was accused of shooting Lancaster County resident Hezekiah Walker in 2014 in retaliation for the shooting of a Southside gang member in April 2013 by a West Side gang member; Police said Walker was not involved with the West Side gang.

Twelve jurors found Flowers, who law enforcement accused of having ties to the Southside gang, guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday.

More:Man accused in 2014 York City homicide faces trial

Flair Griggs, who was 16 at the time, shot 17-year-old Southside gang member Joseph "Plaga" Gomez in self-defense on South George Street. A judge sentenced Griggs to three to seven years in prison for illegal firearm possession and reckless endangerment.

Following the verdict in Flowers' trial, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday posted online that "justice was served."

"My heart goes out to the families of both the victim and the defendant for the pain and suffering they must endure as a result of this senseless act of violence," Sunday wrote.

Flowers' attorney, Brian W. Perry, said jurors took nearly seven hours to deliberate. Perry added that his client intends to contest the conviction.

"We’re obviously disappointed in the verdict," Perry said, "(and) we believe there are several meritorious appellate issues."

Flowers will be sentenced on Nov. 29.

Wedding request: At a final pretrial hearing last week, Flowers made an unusual request to the judge set to hear his trial — to marry him and his significant other.

More:'Unusual request': Murder suspect asks trial judge to marry himself, girlfriend

Judge Harry Ness did not deny the request outright, but said if he were to conduct the marriage, it would have to be after the conclusion of Flowers' trial.

Perry said the judge hasn't since provided an update on his client's request.

Appreciate local news? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.