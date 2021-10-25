Man gets 8-to-20 years in prison for fatal shootout

A York City man accused of a 2019 fatal shooting pleaded guilty Monday morning and was sentenced to prison.

Marvin Lamier Butler, 31, pleaded guilty to counts of prohibited firearm possession, voluntary manslaughter and delivery of cocaine. Other counts, including first-degree murder, were dismissed.

Judge Harry Ness sentenced Butler to a total prison term of eight-to-20 years. Butler will get credit for 522 days served in county jail.

Butler's charges come from an alleged shootout with 28-year-old Devon K. Moore, also of York City. Devon Moore was walking along West King Street with his cousin, 31-year-old Solomon Moore, when Devon Moore allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at Butler.

More:Murder suspect, man he shot, both to appear in court next week

"I was with my girlfriend, some guys came up to me and started firing so I started firing back," Butler told the judge during his hearing Monday.

Both Moore cousins were struck, and Solomon Moore died at the scene.

Butler's voluntary manslaughter charge is based on an "unreasonable belief" of self-defense; That's because Solomon Moore was running away from the shootout and was shot in the back by Butler, his attorney, Korey Leslie said.

Butler's cocaine delivery charge stems from two incidents in 2018 when he sold about half a gram of cocaine to a confidential police informant.

Trial to start: Devon Moore also faces charges from the shootout and will go on trial this week.

Jury selection started after Butler's hearing Monday morning.

Prosecutors charged Devon Moore with third-degree murder and manslaughter because, they claim, he's responsible for his cousin's death because he started the shootout.

More:Judge: York City man Devon Moore didn't intend for cousin to be shot

Senior deputy prosecutor Lewis Reagan said Butler won't be called as a witness in Moore's trial.

Appreciate breaking news from your community? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.