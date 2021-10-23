Murder suspect, man he shot, both to appear in court next week

A man injured in a 2019 York City shooting will go before a county judge next week, and so will the man who allegedly shot him and killed his cousin.

Marvin Lamier Butler, 31, of York City, has a plea hearing scheduled Monday morning. Butler faces charges including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for the Oct. 25, 2019, shootings of 31-year-old Solomon Moore, and 27-year-old Devon K. Moore.

Solomon Moore died of his injuries, but his cousin, Devon Moore, survived. Devon Moore also shot a gun at Butler and was subsequently charged with third-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Devon Moore has a jury trial scheduled to start on Monday.

Law enforcement previously said that the Moore cousins were walking on West King Street when they encountered Butler, and Butler and Devon Moore then fired weapons at each other. Both cousins were shot; Solomon Moore died at the scene and Devon Moore was taken to WellSpan York Hospital by ambulance.

York City Police Detective Tiffany Pitts previously testified that Devon Moore fired a weapon first.

Prosecutors previously said they're charging Devon Moore on the grounds that he allegedly shot first, and that his cousin wouldn't have died if he didn't start the shootout.

At a prior court hearing, Devon Moore's attorney Ronald Gross said he believed his client's charges were excessive.

Butler fled the area after the incident and was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals in May 2020 in the Bronx, New York City.

Devon Moore was initially denied bail but was granted a $100,000 bail in April 2020, which he posted to be released from the York County Prison, according to court records. Butler remains in the county prison without bail.

