Charges filed against alleged Park City Center mall shooter

Police filed charges against a 16-year-old for this past weekend's shooting inside Lancaster's Park City Center mall. An armed bystander who intervened and also fired a weapon will not be charged.

In all, the shooting left four people injured.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, of Lancaster, was charged as an adult and faces two counts of attempted criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, and 52 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, receiving stolen property and other gun charges, according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Sanchez was in the mall when several people approached him and one person confronted him and started a fight. Sanchez then allegedly pulled out a handgun — which was reported stolen through Lebanon County — and fired at one of the people he was fighting, the release states.

One person involved in the fight was struck in the thigh and an uninvolved woman was hit in the arm.

One of the bullets allegedly fired by Sanchez shattered a store's glass window. In total, 52 uninvolved bystanders, including children, were in the area of the mall where shots rang out, the release states.

While struggling on the ground with a man he was fighting, Sanchez fired a shot from his gun that struck both his own hand and the man's hand, according to the release.

A 50-year-old man who was legally carrying a concealed firearm arrived at the scene of the fight and fired three shots at Sanchez; Law enforcement believes one of those shots struck Sanchez's elbow, the release states.

The armed civilian moved Sanchez's weapon out of his reach and held him at gunpoint until police arrived. Law enforcement aren't charging the man because he reasonably believed people in the mall were "in danger of death or serious bodily injury," the release states.

“It is very fortunate that more people were not hurt,” Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said. “The armed civilian’s actions were not only justified under the law, but potentially and likely prevented others from serious injury or death.”

Sanchez remains in the hospital under police guard, the release states. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Sanchez will be arraigned at a later date and will remain in police custody pending arraignment.

The three other shooting victims have since been released from the hospital.

