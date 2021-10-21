York man sentenced for stealing more than $100,000 in postage

A federal judge sentenced a York City man to prison for stealing more than $100,000 worth of postage stamps.

Elieze Guilamo, 20, was sentenced for 15 months in prison on one count of conspiring to steal government property, according the U.S. Attorneys Office.

Guilamo previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with two others — Steven Williams, 48, of York, and Arthur Gibson, 48, of Harrisburg — to steal about $106,000 of postage stamps.

The trio would purchase stamps at post offices using checks, but their bank accounts did not have enough money to cover the stamps' cost, according to the release.

Williams was previously sentenced to 30 months in prison on counts of stealing government property and conspiracy. Gibson was also previously sentenced to 18 months in prison on a count of stealing government property.

All three defendants must pay thousands of dollars in restitution to the U.S. Postal Service.

Northeastern Regional Police and the postal service's Inspection Service investigated the case.

