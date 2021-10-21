Woman, charged in connection to fatal overdose, gets decades in prison

A York County judge sentenced a Red Lion woman to decades in prison on charges relating to a fatal drug overdose.

Lacey Leigh Warner, 29, was sentenced to a total prison term of between 20 years, nine months and 40 years, six months, across two criminal cases. Warner pleaded guilty in August to counts of conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death, corrupt organizations, drug possession, possession with intent to distribute and retail theft.

Warner's conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death charge stems from a drug transaction with a man who died of a fatal overdose.

On Oct. 3, 2018, police were called to investigate a deceased man at a home owned by Warner, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim had a high level of the designer drug Molly in his system, and had previously told a witness that Warner sold him Molly, the complaint states.

York City Police took Warner into custody the same day of the man's overdose and brought her to their station for an interview. She said she wasn't home for days because she was selling Molly in several counties and hadn't seen the victim in that time.

During that interview, Warner told police she had five Molly distributors in York who she sold the drug to — four who each responsible for selling in a quarter of the city and a fifth "floater" who used a vehicle to deliver her drugs in the city.

"Warner advised she did not know of a larger Molly dealer in the area," police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Warner's other charges relate to an arrest in December 2018, where she was found with items shoplifted from a store and suspected Molly in her car, another criminal complaint states.

Warner will receive credit for time served in the York County Prison.

