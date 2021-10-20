York City residents charged in federal gun operation

Two York City residents are among those charged as a part of a recent federal crackdown on illegal gun purchases.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Harrisburg Police announced 10 people have been charged as a part of "Operation Scarecrow," which targeted people who illegally purchase firearms for people not allowed to possess weapons —called a straw purchase — in the Harrisburg area.

"Taking illegal guns off the streets is a high priority of the Department of Justice,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler said. "Illegal guns fuel the epidemic of violence we see too often in Harrisburg and around the nation."

The 10 people charged as a part of Operation Scarecrow were allegedly involved in 139 straw purchases.

One Operation Scarecrow case pending in Harrisburg's federal court involves two York City residents.

Tykeam Markel Jackson, 26, is charged with two counts of false statement during the purchase of a firearm and one count each of conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of firearms and unlawful possession of firearm by prohibited person.

Shadaya Nakeyma Jackson, 30, is charged with one count of conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of a firearms.

According to their indictments, Tykeam Jackson — who has a conviction that prohibits him from owning a gun — allegedly instructed Shadaya Jackson and other unnamed individuals to buy more than 60 firearms for him through gun dealers between March and July of 2020. Federal law enforcement recovered five of those weapons, according to a news release.

Tykeam Jackson allegedly paid Shadaya Jackson and other unnamed gun buyers $100 per weapon they bought for him. The serial numbers on those weapons were defaced, and they were sent to Massachusetts for resale, according to the indictment.

A third person, 22-year-old Harrisburg resident Jamia Philecia Holton, also faces one count of charged with conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of a firearm in the same case as Tykeam and Shadaya Jackson, a news release state. The release doesn't specify how Holton is connected to the other two defendants.

Shadaya Jackson has a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 6. Holton has a plea hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.

Tykeam Jackson's court docket does not indicate if he's been arrested or entered a plea.

York City Police conducted their own version of Operation Scarecrow earlier this year. That operation removed 19 illegal guns from the city and identified nearly as many people who allegedly made straw purchases of guns.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.