York City again asks judge to dismiss Swartz lawsuit

Attorneys for the York city government renewed their request to have a judge dismiss a lawsuit filed by a city police officer who's suspended for allegedly imitating George Floyd's murder.

City attorneys filed preliminary objections to city police officer Clayton Swartz's recently amended lawsuit, which seeks to immediately reinstate the suspended officer and grant him an arbitration award — which supported his reinstatement.

Officer Clayton Swartz has been suspended since July 2020, when three people accused him of pressing his knee on another man's neck — allegedly reenacting George Floyd's murder — at a party that May. In September 2020, an internal police trial board found him not guilty of violating department policies.

Since then, attorneys for York City and Swartz have argued in court as the city attempts to appeal the trial board's decision, in a case separate from Swartz's lawsuit. Mayor Michael Helfrich previously said the city does not want Swartz to serve as a York City police officer anymore.

Recent development: The arbitration award in Swartz's favor has since been tossed by York County Judge Matthew Menges, who ruled that the award "holds no weight" because arbitrator overstepped his authority in his decision.

Swartz's lawsuit, which preceded Menges' ruling, cited the arbitrator's award as a reason the suspended officer should be reinstated.

The city's new motion also points to the judge's ruling on the arbitration in arguing to dismiss the suit.

Swartz's attorneys have not yet filed any response to the city's motion.

Neither the city's appeal nor Swartz's lawsuit have any future court dates listed in their respective dockets.

