Man sentenced to prison for deadly parking lot brawl

A York County judge sentenced a man to prison Friday in a for his role in a deadly parking lot brawl and shooting.

Judge Craig Trebilcock sentenced Reynaldo Manuel Santana-Cruz, 24, of York City, to five-to-10 years in state prison on one count of felony aggravated assault.

Santana-Cruz pleaded guilty to that charge earlier this year. It was an open plea, meaning prosecutors didn't offer him any promises for sentencing, but other counts including first- and third-degree murder were subsequently dismissed.

The charge relates to the September 2019 shooting death of Jose Nuñez-Cruz.

In court Friday, Nuñez-Cruz's sister, Juliana Morera, spoke via Zoom.

"My brother was not perfect but nobody is perfect in the world," she said. "He’s the only person I looked up to to be successful in my life."

Santana-Cruz also made a brief statement to the judge.

"I want to apologize to the family for what occurred that night. I’m very remorseful," he said, "(and) I recognize how much I have lost."

Background: Santana-Cruz's charges are the result of a Sept. 22, 2019, melee in York City that resulted in two men being shot, one of whom died.

A confrontation inside a North George Street restaurant continued into the parking lot and turned into a brawl. Someone pulled out a handgun and fatally shot Nuñez-Cruz, 24, of Dallastown.

Another man, Alberto Illarza-Esponda, was retreating from the shooter when they turned their weapon on him, striking Illarza-Esponda in the abdomen. Illarza-Esponda, who was 30 at the time of the shooting, was treated at a hospital for his injury.

All told, Santana-Cruz and five other York City residents were charged in the incident: Carlos Alberto Torres, 25, Eric Jole Dejesus, 26; Jonathan Lee Romero, 23; Jalitza Santos, 29; and Ashley Mettic Jones, 25.

Authorities said none of the defendants have identified who fired the shots.

Three of those charged have already been sentenced.

In June 2020, Torres pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and was sentenced to three-to-six years in state prison, according to court records. In December, Dejesus and Romero pleaded guilty to first-degree felony conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; Romero was sentenced to four-to-eight years in state prison, and Dejesus received a prison term of five-to-10 years.

Santos does not have any future court dates listed. Jones has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Nov. 1. Both were previously released from jail on bail.

Santana-Cruz will receive credit for 697 days served in the York County Prison.

