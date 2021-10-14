Man accused of shooting child sentenced to prison

A York City man who shot a 13-year-old in retaliation for a relative's murder was sentenced to prison.

Darryl Ellis Peeples, 37, pleaded no contest Wednesday in York County's Court of Common Pleas to one count of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to one count of prohibited firearm possession. Other charges were dismissed by prosecutors as a part of the pleas.

President Judge Maria Musti Cook sentenced Peeples to 5-to-10 years in prison for the firearm possession charge and to five years of probation in the shooting case. Those sentences will be served consecutively.

The aggravated assault charge stems from the March 27 shooting of a 13-year-old boy on South Newberry Street, who was shot once in his buttocks. Prosecutors said the 13-year-old has since made a full recovery.

That shooting came shortly after Peeples' nephew, 16-year-old Tyree Smart, was fatally shot on West Newton Avenue. At the scene of Smart's shooting, police said Peeples made a comment about killing the person responsible for his nephew's death.

A suspect in Smart's killing has since been arrested: 15-year-old Alexis Cado-Suero.

During his hearing, Peeples told the judge that he suffers from serious mental health issues and his attorney, Joshua Neiderhiser, added that Peeples was intoxicated when he shot the 13-year-old and has no memory of the incident.

Peeples also told the judge that he got a gun, which he was prohibited from doing due to past convictions, because he learned someone put a hit — or a contracted murder — out on him.

Peeples will get credit for 288 days of time spent in jail.

