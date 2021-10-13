Federal jury convicts York City man on drug, gun charges

A federal jury found a man guilty on drug and gun charges stemming from activity in York County.

Eric T. Banks, 41, of York City, was convicted Friday on counts of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, and possessing a firearm in the furtherance of drug trafficking.

A federal grand jury indicted Banks in 2018 on allegations that he distributed drugs in the York City area in 2017 and 2018.

The convictions came after a four-day trial in Harrisburg's U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Banks' court docket does not list a sentencing date.

