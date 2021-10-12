Murder suspect asks trial judge to preside over his wedding: Will he?

An accused York City gang member made an unusual request of his trial judge on Tuesday.

One week before he's set to appear before a jury on felony murder charges, Kashawn Divine Flowers, 25, asked a York County judge to marry him and his girlfriend.

Flowers, allegedly a member of the Southside gang, is accused of fatally shooting Hazekiah Walker, a resident of Columbia, Lancaster County, in York City in August 2014.

At the end of Flowers' status hearing Tuesday, his attorney Brian W. Perry said he had an "unusual request" for Judge Harry M. Ness involving Flowers and his significant other.

"We ask if the court would consider marrying them," said Perry, adding this was the first time he'd ever made such a request on behalf of a client.

Prosecutors didn't object to the request, and Perry clarified that Flowers' girlfriend would not be a witness at trial.

Ness didn't object, either.

The judge, however, said the marriage ceremony would have to wait until after Flowers' murder trial concludes.

"We'll take care of it next week," he said.

Attorneys also discussed other pretrial motions and issues, including the prosecution's intent to call an expert witness on gangs.

Flowers remains in the York County Prison without bail.

Next week the jury will consider whether there's enough evidence to convict Flowers of either a first- or third-degree murder charges. First-degree murder carries a potential sentence of life in prison or death. Third-degree murder carries up to 40 years in prison. He also faces a firearm charge.

