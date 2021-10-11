Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting in York City

York City Police secured an arrest warrant for a suspect in a recent fatal shooting.

Law enforcement are seeking 36-year-old Christian Galarza-Rodriguez, of York City, on felony counts of criminal homicide and prohibited firearm possession, along with misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Galarza-Rodriguez's charges relate to the Oct. 3 shooting death of 30-year-old Selvin McEwan Jr. in the 200 block of East Poplar Street.

McEwan was found with a gunshot wound around 5:15 p.m. and was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries four hours later, police said.

York City Police detectives continue to investigate the shooting, a release from the department states.

Anyone with information can submit a tip on the Crimewatch App, call the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

