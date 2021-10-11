Man arrested for breaking into home, firing shots: Police

Police arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun inside a West York home.

Ashley Omar Santos-Pagan, 30, of York City, was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, criminal mischief and possessing a weapon.

The charges relate to a Sept. 18 shooting on Dewey Street.

Santos-Pagan allegedly traveled to a home after an argument with a resident there, broke into the home and fired several shots from a handgun, according to release from West York Borough Police. No injuries were reported.

Police obtained security footage and witness testimony that pointed to Santos-Pagan as the suspect, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Santos-Pagan is being held in the York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.