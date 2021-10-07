York City officer fired weapon after seeing exchange of gunfire; teen wounded

A York City police officer fired their weapon after encountering at least two people firing weapons at each other Thursday morning.

One person was hospitalized for injuries suffered in the exchange of gunfire.

That officer was headed to another call when they witnessed an exchange of gunfire just before 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of East King Street, according to a York City Police news release.

The officer stopped and fired at one shooter, who fled the scene and has not been found. Police said there's no indication the officer's shots hit the suspect.

"It’s not initially believed he struck anyone, but that portion of the investigation will be done by (Pennsylvania State Police)," York City Police spokesman Lt. Dan Lentz said.

At least two people fired weapons at each other before the officer arrived, but the exact number of shooters remains under investigation, Lentz said.

When the shooting stopped, police found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound and began first aid before EMTs arrived.

That teenager was taken to the hospital, and Lentz said the initial report was that he had a "good" chance of survival. No other injuries were reported.

The 15-year-old's involvement in the shooting remains under investigation, Lentz said.

There have not yet been any arrests made. Police are interviewing witnesses and "working diligently to figure this out," Lentz said.

The officer, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave pending a Pennsylvania State Police investigation of the use of force, which is standard procedure, Lentz said.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday arrived at the scene as police contnued investigating. Sunday declined to answer a reporter's questions.

York Dispatch reporter Harper Ho contributed to this story.