Former child speech therapist pleads guilty to child rape

A former York-area child speech therapist accused of sexually assaulting a 2-year-old child at the direction of a then-New York City police officer pleaded guilty to a felony on Wednesday.

Leigh Anne Marcini, 43, of Oley, Berks County, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree felony child rape in York County's Court of Common Pleas. Prosecutors dismissed six other felonies, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corrupting a minor and child pornography possession.

Marcini was accused of sending photographs of herself performing a sex act on the child to former NYPD Sgt. Alberto Randazzo, who solicited similar photos from other women. Federal agents discovered more than 700 messages sent via computer between Marcini and Randazzo in 2012, in which they discussed in explicit detail Marcini's sexual abuse of a 2-year-old.

When she was first arrested in 2015, Marcini was a speech language pathologist in York County who listed her occupation as "speech therapist, birth to 3 program," according to court documents.

She voluntarily surrendered her state license in December 2015, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Randazzo was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison in 2017. Marcini also previously served a five-year federal prison sentence on charges relating to the same allegations.

On Wednesday, Judge Amber Kraft accepted Marcini's plea and ordered she undergo a sexually violent predator evaluation prior to her sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 19.

