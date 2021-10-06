Football star who allegedly struck referee 'accepts responsibility for his conduct': Attorney

Police have released further details about a Spring Grove football player's alleged assault on a referee after Friday night's game.

Northern York County Regional Police charged Tyree Dyrell Brooks, 18, with one felony — attempted aggravated assault — and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and assaulting a sports official.

According to the criminal complaint, filed by an officer who was at the game, Brooks struck a referee who had previously ejected him from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct. The ref told the officer the punch left him "knocked out" and unable to remember the encounter.

Brooks, a 5-foot, 10-inch, 175-pound senior, is one of Spring Grove’s top players. He was a York-Adams Division I First Team All-Star linebacker last season.

His attorney, George Marros, issued a statement Wednesday evening: "Tyree accepts responsibility for his conduct and understands that there is no excuse for his actions. Tyree acknowledges that no one has the right to harm another person and expresses his sincere remorse for his irresponsible and dangerous actions."

Brooks was arraigned on the charges Wednesday. He has a preliminary hearing in Spring Grove magisterial district court scheduled for Nov. 5.

More:Man feels a hit, sees arrow sticking out of his arm in York County neighborhood

Assault details: The alleged assault happened Friday night at Spring Grove's Papermakers Stadium following the team's 34-14 win against Dover Area High School.

A Northern York County Regional police officer was working at the game and described the assault in a criminal complaint.

Brooks was on his team's sideline after being ejected in the game's third quarter. Referees told police Brooks was ejected for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, one for taunting an opponent and the second for showing "disrespect" to the official who penalized him.

The referee who was allegedly assaulted by Brooks was the same official who ejected him, the criminal complaint states.

More:York County THON child meets Penn State Football Coach James Franklin

When the game finished, police said, Brooks ran onto the field — still wearing his helmet and pads — and allegedly grabbed the referee's upper body, "(drove) the official's body to the ground" and climbed on top of the official.

"Once on the ground," the criminal complaint states, "Brooks raises his left arm and strikes the official on the head with a closed fist."

Members of the Spring Grove team restrained Brooks, and police then took him and his family to a nearby building to discuss the incident.

Police told Brooks they needed more time to investigate what happened, and he left the stadium with his family.

Police said the official "had trouble remembering" what happened and had a small cut on his forehead. The referee received treatment at the scene from an athletic trainer.

An officer followed up with the referee the next day. The referee said that he felt sore and dazed and that he believed he was "knocked out" during the alleged assault.

Police also spoke to several other Spring Grove players about what led to the incident.

"The teammates that were playing with Brooks reported that the official didn't make any inflammatory comment toward Brooks that would have prompted the physical contact," the complaint states.

Leaders' response: Spring Grove school officials previously sent out a news release stating that they were "disappointed and saddened" by the incident.

When contacted on Wednesday seeking comment on the criminal charges, school district spokesperson Stephanie Kennedy declined further comment on the incident "out of respect for the student’s privacy."

When speaking to a reporter Wednesday, Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association assistant executive director Pat Gebhart confirmed that a Spring Grove player was suspended for two games stemming from Friday night's game but did not identify the player by name.

An ejection for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties typically results in a one-game suspension, Gebhart said, but the player received a "supplemental disqualification" for the "contact with an official" post-game, increasing the suspension to two games.

Gebhart added that criminal charges against the player don’t immediately require any further action by the PIAA in regard to his eligibility.

Spring Grove officials will decide on any sanctions against the player and program going forward, Gebhart said. The school’s decision would then be reviewed by the York-Adams League and District 3 to decide whether it is satisfactory, after which the PIAA would get involved if there is an issue or appeal.

Spring Grove's win over Dover took the team to a 5-0 record so far this season. The team will play Central York, which is also undefeated, in a home game Friday night.

Statement: Here's the full statement from Brooks' attorney, George Marros:

"This statement is intended to advise that Attorney George N. Marros represents Tyree Dyrell Brooks regarding the incident that occurred on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Spring Grove High School football game. Tyree accepts responsibility for his conduct and understands that there is no excuse for his actions. Tyree also understands the harm and [shame] that his actions have brought upon the Spring Grove School District, Spring Grove Football team, Dover Football team and his family. Tyree acknowledges that no one has the right to harm another person and expresses his sincere remorse for his irresponsible and dangerous actions. More importantly, Tyree regrets his actions and understands the physical and emotional harm it has caused to the victim. Tyree is committed to addressing the factors that have led to this incident and expresses his sincere determination that this type of incident will never happen again."

Appreciate breaking news from your community? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.