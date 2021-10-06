Spring Grove football player charged with assaulting referee

Staff report

Police have charged a Spring Grove football player who was accused of assaulting a referee after Friday night's football game.

Northern York County Regional Police charged Tyree Dyrell Brooks, 18, with one felony — attempted aggravated assault — and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and assaulting a sports official.

The charges were filed Tuesday, and Brooks has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday. The York Dispatch has filed a request for the charging documents.

Spring Grove officials acknowledged the assault occurred after the football team's home game Friday night at Papermakers Stadium against visiting Dover Area High School. The district issued a news release stating that police were called in and had addressed the situation.

"Spring Grove Area School District is cooperating with Northern York County Regional Police, YAIAA and PIAA District III," the release stated. "We appreciate the fans’ cooperation in allowing the police and District staff to handle the situation without further incident.”

Spring Grove beat Dover on Friday, 34-14, to improve to 5-0 on the season. The team will play Central York, which is also undefeated, in a home game Friday night.

Brooks, a 5'10", 175-pound senior, is one of Spring Grove’s top players. He was a York-Adams Division I First Team All-Star linebacker last season.

