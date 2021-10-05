Suspect in June fatal shooting headed to trial

A York City resident accused of shooting a man to death in June will have his case moved on toward a potential trial.

Jamar Generette Jr., 23, will go before a York County Court of Common Pleas judge on felony charges relating to the June 6 fatal shooting of 34-year-old Keith Wallace. That decision came at a preliminary hearing in Generette's case Monday.

Police located two shell casings and an intact bullet at the scene of the shooting scene at the intersection of Salem and South Belvidere avenues, said York City Police Detective Daniel Kling.

York County District Attorney senior deputy prosecutor Lewis Reagan played surveillance videos of the incident recorded by cameras at nearby buildings. The video showed a small group of people gathered outside before a physical altercation broke out, allegedly between Generette and Wallace.

Generette allegedly pulled out a 9mm handgun and pistol-whipped Wallace before shooting him twice, once in his abdomen and again in his knee. Kling said EMTs transported Wallace to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police presented two photo lineups to a witness to the shooting; The first did not include Generette's picture, but the second did. Kling said that the witness did not pick out the shooter from the first lineup, but picked him out of the second.

Generette's attorney, John McMahon Jr., repeatedly objected to how police identified his client as the suspect. McMahon argued that law enforcement's identification of Generette was based on hearsay and "not sufficient" to show his client was the shooter.

Reagan argued that Kling had personally interacted with Generette and compared his height, weight and gait to that of the shooter pictured in the surveillance video. Law enforcement also used security video of Generette recorded at the York County Judicial Center, where he had a hearing in a different case shortly after the shooting.

Magisterial District Court Judge Joel Toluba ruled that the prosecution met its burden of proof and moved Generette's case to the Court of Common Pleas.

He has an arraignment scheduled Nov. 1.

